Kerala

Plantation workers hurt in bee attack

A group of labourers at a coffee plantation at Nelliyampathy in the district suffered bee stings on Tuesday after a swarm of the insects attacked them when the workers came for work in the morning at Karadi, 11 km from Kaikatty.

Balakrishnan, Thomas, Ranjita, Sobhana, and Ranjini were those who suffered the attack. They ran about 1 km to escape from the bees. They were taken in an ambulance and given treatment at the primary health centre at Kaikatty. Health officials said none of them was critical.

