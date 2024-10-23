Plantation workers draw attention to poor condition of layams during visit by women’s panel

During a visit by the Kerala Women’s Commission on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), plantation workers in Peerumade taluk in Idukki invited the attention of the members to the pathetic condition of layams (cluster homes) and poor working conditions on the tea plantations.

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi and members of the panel visited the district to study the issues faced by women plantation workers in Vandiperiyar. The women workers showed the dilapidated condition of their homes, allotted by the estate managements, to the members during the visit. The workers said it was difficult to live in the dilapidated layams.

According to officials, women workers from HML, POABS, AVT and BETHEL plantations attended the women’s commission sitting.

The commission chairperson said that they would submit a detailed report regarding the condition of the layams and women’s working conditions on the plantation sector. The report would include recommendations to address the issues.

Ms. Satheedevi said women should not remain silent when they faced exploitation at workplaces.

She also inaugurated an awareness workshop for women plantation workers at the Vandiperiyar panchayat community hall. Commission member Indira Ravindran presided over the meeting, which was attended by member Elizabeth Mamman Mathai, Director Shaji Sugunan, and Peerumade Plantation Inspector E. Dineshan.

On Wednesday, the commission members will visit the closed-down tea plantations and layams at Upputhara in Idukki.

