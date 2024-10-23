GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plantation workers draw attention to poor condition of layams during visit by women’s panel

Satheedevi says Kerala Women’s Commission will submit a detailed report on the condition of layams and women’s working conditions on the plantation sector

Published - October 23, 2024 04:10 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Women’s Commission members led by chairperson P. Satheedevi visiting a layam (cluster homes) at Vandiperiyar in Idukki.

Kerala Women’s Commission members led by chairperson P. Satheedevi visiting a layam (cluster homes) at Vandiperiyar in Idukki. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

During a visit by the Kerala Women’s Commission on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), plantation workers in Peerumade taluk in Idukki invited the attention of the members to the pathetic condition of layams (cluster homes) and poor working conditions on the tea plantations.

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi and members of the panel visited the district to study the issues faced by women plantation workers in Vandiperiyar. The women workers showed the dilapidated condition of their homes, allotted by the estate managements, to the members during the visit. The workers said it was difficult to live in the dilapidated layams.

According to officials, women workers from HML, POABS, AVT and BETHEL plantations attended the women’s commission sitting.

The commission chairperson said that they would submit a detailed report regarding the condition of the layams and women’s working conditions on the plantation sector. The report would include recommendations to address the issues.

Ms. Satheedevi said women should not remain silent when they faced exploitation at workplaces.

She also inaugurated an awareness workshop for women plantation workers at the Vandiperiyar panchayat community hall. Commission member Indira Ravindran presided over the meeting, which was attended by member Elizabeth Mamman Mathai, Director Shaji Sugunan, and Peerumade Plantation Inspector E. Dineshan.

On Wednesday, the commission members will visit the closed-down tea plantations and layams at Upputhara in Idukki.

Published - October 23, 2024 04:10 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.