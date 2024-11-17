 />
Plantation worker seriously injured in wild gaur attack in Munnar

Published - November 17, 2024 07:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old tea plantation worker was seriously injured in an attack by a wild gaur on Sunday around 9 a.m.

The injured has been identified as Meena, wife of Susai Muthu of Thenmala Estate Lower Division under Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) in Munnar. She has been shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam for further treatment.

Munnar range officer Biju S. said that the woman was spraying fertilizer in field number 1 of Thenmala Lower Division on Sunday when the wild animal attacked her. “As the weather was misty, the woman failed to notice the presence of the animal. After being seriously injured in the attack, she was initially admitted to Tata Government Hospital Munnar and later shifted to Ernakulam,” said the official.

According to residents, nearly 20 workers were engaged in the fertilizer spraying works when the incident occurred. Other workers narrowly escaped from the animal’s attack.

