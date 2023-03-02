ADVERTISEMENT

Plantation land exempted under Act can’t be re-classified as individual holding: Minister

March 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Land for plantation purposes given exemption under the Land Reforms Act cannot be carved up and classified as individual land holding, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

He said that all land classified as plantation in the basic tax register should not be interpreted as plantation land which has been exempted from the Land Reforms Act.

He was replying to a submission by Sebastian Kulathunkal on re-classifying individual land holdings of farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government is examining whether plantation land exempted under the Act can be included in a separate category in the documents, said the Minister.

He pointed out that the Land Board had issued a draft circular giving the proper interpretation of the Land Reforms Act and the steps Revenue department officials need to take. The government has sought the opinion of the Advocate General on whether the provisions in the circular have legal standing, the Minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US