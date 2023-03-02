Plantation land exempted under Act can’t be re-classified as individual holding: Minister

March 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Land for plantation purposes given exemption under the Land Reforms Act cannot be carved up and classified as individual land holding, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

He said that all land classified as plantation in the basic tax register should not be interpreted as plantation land which has been exempted from the Land Reforms Act.

He was replying to a submission by Sebastian Kulathunkal on re-classifying individual land holdings of farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government is examining whether plantation land exempted under the Act can be included in a separate category in the documents, said the Minister.

He pointed out that the Land Board had issued a draft circular giving the proper interpretation of the Land Reforms Act and the steps Revenue department officials need to take. The government has sought the opinion of the Advocate General on whether the provisions in the circular have legal standing, the Minister added.