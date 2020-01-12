Plantation directorate to be formed: Minister

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan has said that a plantation directorate will be formed to find a solution to the issues in the plantation sector

At a function to distribute the keys of the houses constructed at Kuttiyarvalley near Munnar on Sunday, the Minister said that a workshop prior to the formation of the plantation directorate will be held at Kochi on January 21.

Solution to crisis

The government is duty bound to find a solution to the crisis in plantation sector he said adding that all the stakeholders will be taken into consideration and the difficulties being faced by the workers would be addressed.

He said that land and houses will be given to landless estate workers

As part of it, 10 houses will be completed in the first phase.

The keys of five houses were given away at the function.

The Minister said that 100 houses would be constructed under the Life Mission scheme in the district with the support of the U.S.based Fokana.

A sum of ₹75,000 will be given by Fokana.

The houses are built in a way to make extension works possible and the total cost is ₹4.83 lakh, he said.