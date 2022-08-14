Plant spotted three years ago identified as new species

Species found near paddy fields in north Kasaragod

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 14, 2022 18:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Impatiens thulunadensis

ADVERTISEMENT

A plant with pretty white to lilac flowers spotted near paddy fields in north Kasaragod three years ago has been identified as a new species of the genus Impatiens.

Christened Impatiens thulunadensis, the species (family Balsaminaceae) is an annual herb growing 30 to 60-cm tall, and sports branched, yellowish-green stems with purple striations and white to lilac flowers.

In Malayalam, plants of the genus Impatiens are popular as 'Kashithumba.'

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A paper on the discovery by P. Biju and E.J. Josekutty of Government College, Kasaragod; V.S. Anil Kumar, associate professor, University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and S. Arya, a research scholar of the college; and Jomy Augustine, St. Thomas College, Pala; was published in the Annales Botanici Fennici, a journal published by the Finnish Zoological and Botanical Publishing Board.

The plant was found in 2019 during a floristic survey in the wetlands in and around Hosangadi, near Manjeswaram. But the genus Impatiens had numerous species and identification took time, Dr. Anil Kumar said. Of the species found in India, many are endemic to the Western Ghats, with several of them considered endangered. The name Impatiens thulunadensis is derived from 'Tulunadu,' a name for the region.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Three populations

The newly identified species also appears to be quite rare. So far, researchers have found only three populations with 15 to 20 mature individual plants within a 1-km area.

The paper notes that Impatiens is a diverse genus and its species have specific microhabitats. Impatiens thulunadensis resembles two other related species — Impatiens kodachadriensis and Impatiens eravikulemensis. It was established as a separate species after careful analysis of specimens preserved in various herbaria and literature on the subject, the paper said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app