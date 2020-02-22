Som Prakash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, speaking at a Spices Board of India event in Kochi on Saturday.

22:56 IST

They define how the farmer interacts with the crop

Plant protection codes for large and small cardamom, farmers’ companion and guide to sustainable and optimum production with an eye on occupational health, proper storage and disposal of chemicals deployed in agriculture and their judicious use, were released here by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash on Saturday.

This is the first plant protection code being released under the aegis of the Union Commerce Ministry after the manual for tea. The guides underscore a nationwide effort to take care of the environment as well as to improve farmers’ health and income in the long term.

Protection code

The plant protection codes define how the farmer interacts with the crop. The two varieties of cardamom grow in entirely different climatic conditions and the farmers have been armed with separate plant protection codes, said A. B. Ramashree, director of research, Spices Board of India.

The Minister called on spice farmers to double production and on exporters to increase trade to reach the goal of a five trillion dollar economy.

The Union government would help the farmers and exporters reach the target.

The Minister gave away the awards and trophies for excellence in exports of spices to honour outstanding spice and spice products exporters.

Hibi Eden, MP, presided. T. J. Vinod, MLA, and senior officials of the Spices Board were among those who spoke at the occasion.

The programme also saw the launch of the National Sustainable Spice Programme, presentation of a curtain-raiser on World Spices Congress 2020 to be held in Mumbai in November, and launch of online sale of spices by Flavourit Spices Trading under the Flavourit brand, an initiative of the Spices Board.