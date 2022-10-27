Plant physiology conference to conclude at Calicut varsity

Meet discusses mechanisms through which plants acquire tolerance towards drought, heavy rainfall, flooding, and fluctuations in temperature

An ongoing international conference on ‘Physiological and molecular mechanisms for abiotic stress tolerance in plants’ will conclude at the University of Calicut on Friday.

According to sources, plants are sensitive to changes in the surrounding environment. Unpredictable stress factors such as drought, heavy rainfall, flooding, and fluctuations in temperature, among others, are known to adversely affect plant growth and productivity. They have also reduced the average crop yield by more than half.

The conference discussed mechanisms through which plants acquire tolerance towards the negative impact of such factors. Experts from across the globe attended the event that began on October 26.

Later, experts in plant physiology and molecular biology will lead a five-day workshop for select 25 candidates. The workshop will conclude on November 4.