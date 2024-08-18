Plant found in Idukki identified as new species of genus Gongronema

A plant with smooth stems and small urn-shaped flowers spotted in Idukki district has been identified as an entirely new species of the genus Gongronema. Equally importantly, this is the first time Gongronema has been reported from south India.

In India, the genus Gongronema has so far been represented by just three species found in northeast India, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal. Moreover, it turns the spotlight once again on the rich floral wealth of Kerala’s Western Ghats regions.

Found in 2019

Spotted during a survey in the Pampadum Shola National Park in 2019, the plant has been named Gongronema sasidharanii after N. Sasidharan, a former scientist of the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi, for his contributions to floristics, according to a paper on the discovery published in the August 2024 issue of the Nordic Journal of Botany.

Researchers from the Botany departments of three Kerala colleges and the State Forests department are credited with the discovery and establishing the plant as a distinct species. The team consisted of Robi A. J. of Bishop Abraham Memorial College, Pathanamthitta; Salish M. J., Lekshmi Arun and Arun K. Nair of Forests department; Sreenivas V. K. of Sri Vyasa N.S.S College, Wadakkancherry; and Thomas V. P. of Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta.

Plants of the genus Gongronema are described as terrestrial twining plants or undershrubs with smooth stems, opposite leaves, and small flowers.

Flowering from May to June

Morphological characteristics that distinguish Gongronema sasidharanii from its sister species Gongronema nepalense and Gongronema ventricosum include elliptic-oblong leaves, larger petioles, and higher number of flowers per peduncle. The scientific paper described it as a “twining undershrub with white latex in all vegetative parts.” The corolla of its flower is urceolate or urn-shaped and creamy-white to purplish-green in colour. Flowering occurs from May to June.

Home to several endangered species, Pampadum Shola is the smallest national park in Kerala. “We collected the plant during a 2019 survey held in connection with the management plan preparation for the Forests department. The new species belongs to Asclepiadoideae, the milkweed sub-family of the flowering-plant family Apocynaceae,” Dr. Robi said.

The researchers found the plant at heights of 1,700-1,900 metres in canopied areas of shola forests in the Pampadum Shola National Park. They also noted that, currently, this is the only known habitat of this plant.