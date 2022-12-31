ADVERTISEMENT

Plans afoot to develop ‘irrigation tourism’ as a brand

December 31, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Irrigation department is exploring options for tapping the tourist potential of dam sites managed by it to the maximum by establishing ‘Irrigation tourism’ as a brand.

The department has appointed Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) as the nodal implementing agency for ‘irrigation tourism.’

The department has also tasked the Chief Engineer (Irrigation and Administration) with identifying suitable sites across the State and preparing a report. The idea is to develop a ‘‘unqiue brand of irrigation tourism’‘ in line with the State Government’s plan to tap the State’s tourism potential to the fullest.

‘Hydel tourism’

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is already pursuing ‘hydel tourism’ in a big way on its dam sites. Majority of the dam sites across the State, which already are huge tourist draws, are managed by the Irrigation Department and the KSEB.

Several of the tourist destinations connected to the Irrigation department sites are already highly successful as consistent income-generating channels.

‘’Further development of this sector will be help in making an impact on the tourism arena as well as contributing to the economy of the State,’‘ the department notes. Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine had convened a meeting to discuss the possibilities in ‘Irrigation Tourism’ in early November.

