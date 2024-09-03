GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plans afoot for second year’s projects under the Solid Waste Management Project

Updated - September 03, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 07:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Local Self-Government department has chalked out plans for waste management projects for the second year under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) in local bodies.

The World Bank which funds the project had stipulated that the municipalities should prepare a solid waste management plan and ensure forward linkage of the rejects from the solid waste treatment facilities to scientific landfills.

However, these plans were beset with delays. The issue was discussed at a term review meeting with the World Bank in June this year, following which it was decided to immediately take up the smaller projects while planning a separate set of pipeline projects needing huge investments. The municipalities have now been asked to submit projects which can be taken up as part of the annual plan for the current year as well as prepare plans for the longer term projects.

Some of the long-term projects suggested at the local body level include setting up of a bio CNG plant which has a capacity to process over 30 tonnes of waste on a daily basis, decentralised biogas plant with a minimum capacity to process 5 tonnes of waste on a daily basis and windrow composting plants, as well as purchase of sucking and jetting machines and road sweeping machines. The local bodies can also purchase more vehicles for transportation of waste.

Regional-level special projects involving more than one local body have also been suggested for the setting up of recycling plants and construction and demolition waste treatment plant.

