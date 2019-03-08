Plans afoot for a filament-free State

The State will be made filament-free by replacing filament bulbs and tube lights with LEDs, Electricity Minister M.M. Mani said on Thursday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the registration for the Filament-Free Kerala project at the Secretariat Annexe. The increase in electricity generation should be complemented by energy conservation.

The Filament-free Kerala project is designed to achieve this aim, Mr. Mani said. The State governments aims at generating 1,000 MW from solar power through the rooftop solar project, he added.

Filament-free Kerala is one of the projects envisaged in the government’s Urja Kerala Mission. It aims at replacing incandescent bulbs and CFLs with the more energy-efficient LED bulbs. The project is implemented by the KSEB and Energy Management Centre, Kerala.

How to participate

To participate, the consumer should visit www.kseb.in and place the order for LED bulbs along with the number of filament bulbs that are to be exchanged. Orders can also be placed via the meter readers and the nearest electrical section office. 9 Watt LED bulbs will be made available at a reduced price. The KSEB is expected to save 125 MW through this project.