Planning board vice chief reviews model projects in Kollam

Biomining project at Kureepuzha, development projects at hi-tech dairy farm assessed

State Planning Board vice chairman V.K. Ramachandran visited the district on Tuesday to review the model projects being implemented in Kollam.

Kollam city Corporation’s biomining project at Kureepuzha that segregates waste into various components and treats each in an environment-friendly manner was presented as a major example of the model projects. Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu introduced the project and a short video on the successful biomining projects was screened. The target is to dispose of around 1.88 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste that had been lying dormant for several years.

Head of Decentralised Planning Division J. Josephine, District Development Commissioner Asif K. Yusuf, government representative in the District Planning Committee M. Viswanathan, District Planning Officer P.J. Amina, Corporation standing committee heads, councillors and departmental officials also accompanied the vice chairman.

Constitution literacy drive

Progress of ‘The Citizen’, a Constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by the Kollam district panchayat, District Planning Committee and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), was also evaluated. A stamp brought out in connection with the campaign was released by Mr. Ramachandran on the occasion.

Development projects being implemented by the district panchayat and Animal Husbandry department at Kuriyottumala hi-tech dairy farm were assessed. Officials, including dairy farm superintendent V.P. Suresh Kumar and former superintendent C.S. Jayakumar explained the newly launched farm tourism project. Piravanthur grama panchayat president R. Jayan and department-level officials participated in the interaction.

Various activities at the District Agricultural Farm at Kottukkal were explained by Sindhu Bahskar, superintendent. The 120-acre farm, crops including coconut, pepper, cashew and string beans, planting materials, scientific farming practices, exotic fruit orchard and methods like soilless farming, wick irrigation, micro irrigation, vermicompost unit and hydroponics were presented. Chadayamangalam block president Lathika Vidyadharan and Ittiva gram panchayat president C. Amrita were also present on the occasion.