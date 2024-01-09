GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Planning Board nod for 2024-25 State Plan

The plan size is similar to that of 2023-24, with a slight increase in the outlay for local self-governments (LSG), sources said.

January 09, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Planning Board has approved the plan outlay for the State for the 2024-25 financial year. The plan size is similar to that of 2023-24, with a slight increase in the outlay for Local Self-governments (LSG), sources said.

In 2023-24, the plan outlay was ₹ 30,370 crore with ₹ 8258 crore earmarked for LSG. The aggregate plan outlay, including Centre’s share of Centrally sponsored schemes, had been ₹38,629.19 crore.

This year, there was talk that the plan size would be reduced by a small percentage. But that has not happened as the outlay for some areas had to be increased, sources said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chairs the Planning Board, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, Planning Board Vice Chairman V. K. Ramachandran, Planning Board members were present at the meeting.

