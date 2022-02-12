Plan to revive Meenachil through joint action

KOTTAYAM

Following in the footsteps of the Meenachil-Meenanthara-Kodoor river relinking programme, authorities have mooted a comprehensive revival plan for rejuvenation of the Meenachil river, especially in its upstream areas.

The project, according to the authorities, will be implemented jointly by various government agencies including the Major Irrigation department, three-tier panchayats, Haritha Keralam Mission, among others. The plan envisages desilting the riverbed and strengthening of its banks with coir-geotextiles and planting flood resistant plants and trees. The tributary streams too will be revived to avoid floods.

A decision to this effect was arrived at an online meeting of government departments, presided over by Nirmala Jimmy, president of the Kottayam district panchayat, recently. The move is line with an earlier announcement by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine to remove the silt deposits on the riverbed to ensure smooth flow of water.

Official sources said the Major Irrigation department would take up the works that require equipment and machineries, and local bodies would utilise funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Plan funds. The cleaning work would be carried out using the Haritha Kerala Mission and Suchitwa Mission while the Department of Agriculture too would be roped into the project to revive farming on the banks of the river.

A detailed project report (DPR) and the plan of action would be prepared after holding joint meetings of local body presidents, MGNREGS officials, resource persons of the Haritha Kerala Mission, officials at the Irrigation department, and Social Forestry and Agriculture department to prepare an action plan for the project. Opinions at the grassroots too would be taken on board.