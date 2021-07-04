Plan to renovate Sabarimala roads before pilgrim season

PATHANAMATHITTA

04 July 2021 19:09 IST

Minister convenes meet of local MLAs to expedite work

With the annual pilgrimage season in Sabarimala fast approaching, the authorities have kick started efforts to renovate major roads leading to the temple.

A review meeting convened by Public Works Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas decided to prepare a detailed project report for the modernisation of roads as directed by the High Court. The Minister directed to hold special meetings under the leadership of the respective legislators to review its implementation.

According to the Minister, the legislators in Pathanamthitta have already submitted project proposals worth ₹243.82 crore for 189 roads to Sabarimala. The construction of these roads would be completed on a priority basis in different phases.

Addressing the meeting, Aranmula MLA and Health Minister Veena George called for the early completion of the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road ahead of the pilgrimage season. Adoor MLA and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar said the renovation work of K.P. road and the construction of the Adoor twin bridge should be completed soon, besides expediting works on the Anayadi-Koodal Kurambala- Puthenkavu- Manikandan Althara roads.

Ranni MLA Pramod Narayan called for emergency renovation of the Mannarakulanji- Pampa road till Perunad, while the Kanjirappally MLA N. Jayaraj demanded the strengthening of the bridge connecting Erumeli and Irupathiyaraam Mile. Poonjar MLA Sebastian Kulathungal called for renovation of the Erattupetta-Peerumedu road .

Meanwhile, District Collector Narasimhugaru Tej Lohit Reddy will soon convene a meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD) and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to expedite renovation of the Plappally-Nilackal road.

Traffic to Sabarimala came to a sudden halt ahead of the pilgrim season last year after the Mannarakulanji-Pampa road, the lone motorable road that leads to the tempel, had developed cracks due to heavy rain. The stoppage of traffic through the route also affected the preparations at Pampa and at the Sannidhanam for the pilgrim season to a considerable extent.