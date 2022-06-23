Plan to provide specialty services at taluk hospitals: Minister

She inaugurates Urban Primary Health Centre at Punalur

Health Minister Veena George has said that the State government aims at providing specialty services at taluk hospitals and super specialty services in medical colleges.

She was inaugurating the Urban Primary Health Centre at Punalur municipality on Thursday. “The health sector in the State is the best in the country and the main reason for the achievement is the public awareness. Along with quality treatment facilities, preventive measures are also important. A mass campaign has been launched in the State to enhance the immunity of the public,” she said.

In 140 panchayats

As many as 140 panchayats have been selected for the first phase of the campaign. As part of the campaign health workers will visit homes, diagnose lifestyle diseases and make treatment available to all those above the age of 30.

“The Punalur Taluk Hospital is a model for other hospitals in the State. The Health department will extend all necessary support to provide more facilities at the hospital, including new posts,” said Ms. George.

The outpatient wing at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Kalayanadu will function from 1.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., a more convenient time for plantation workers. Pharmacy, lab, immunisation, lifestyle disease clinic, infectious disease prevention activities and e-sanjeevani services will be available at the centre.