Plan to make a mini-forest in Mavelikara block soon

Alappuzha

10 March 2020 23:27 IST

Local body joins hands with Folkland international centre

The Mavelikara block panchayat is set to become the proud owner of a mini-forest in the near future.

The local body has joined hands with the Folkland International Centre for Folklore and Culture, a Kasaragod-based non-profit organisation, to create a dense forest on two cents of its land using the Miyawaki method.

More than 350 saplings of fruit-bearing/medicinal trees and plants of various native species will be planted as part of raising the forest on the premises of the block panchayat office.

“One of the best ways to fight climate change is planting and growing trees. The local body has decided to take the initiative and lead from the front. We have already identified a small area and started work for creating the forest. The initial cost of planting will be borne by Folkland. Saplings will be sourced from the Forest Department, individuals and non-government organisations. It will act as a carbon sink and encourage others to follow suit,” says, K. Reghu Prasad, president, Mavelikara block panchayat.

Japanese technique

Miyawaki is a technique introduced by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that revolutionised urban afforestation by creating dense and native forests. It involves planting several native species in a small area and making it a self-sustaining green space in three to four years.

Ahead of the planting, the earth was dug up to three feet. Further, 1,500 kg of cow dung and other organic fertilisers were added to the soil to make it more fertile. According to V. Jayarajan, chairman, Folkland, trees in four different categories — canopy, large, medium and small — will be planted.

“The forest will host a large number of trees and plants of different native species. These include jackfruit, mango, black plum among others. Between three and four years, it will take the shape of a dense forest where birds and other organisms thrive,” Mr. Jayarajan says.

The local body will provide seating facilities in the forest. The future maintenance of the forest will also be done by it.