Plan to introduce EPR fee in State

With most companies failing to collect their non-biodegradable packaging material as part of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), the State government is planning to introduce a system for collecting an annual fee from such companies.

This fund is proposed to be maintained as an EPR fund, which can be utilised to fund the waste management and door-to-door collection activities of the local self governments.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, all manufacturers of disposable products such as plastic, glass or tin packaging or brand owners who introduce such products in the market should implement a system to take back packaging waste or provide financial assistance to the local bodies to do the same.

But even after four years, there has been not much of a compliance, except one-off collection attempts by brands, for instance after an international cricket match in the capital.

As per the proposed EPR fee rates, plastic, paper, glass, tin or aluminium packing can be charged at ₹10 per kg.

Affidavit

The companies have to file an affidavit annually with the Pollution Control Board (PCB) on the amount of waste that they are generating and remit the corresponding fee. Some of these applications will be counter-checked randomly with the GST department for ensuring the correctness of the information provided.

The EPR fee is proposed to be collected through an online application. The fund will be maintained by the PCB.

For branded items, brand owners are to remit the fee based on the quantity of packaging entering the State. Once the fee is remitted, the responsibility of collection, treatment and disposal will rest with the local body.

Sharing of fund

The sharing of EPR fund is based on the successful door-to-door collection by the local authority.

This will be gauged based on the annual reports submitted by the local bodies as well as field verification by the PCB.

The EPR fund amount will be transferred to the Urban Affairs Directorate as well as the Panchayat Directorate for transferring to the successful local bodies. Five per cent of the fund will be maintained for operational charges of the PCB.