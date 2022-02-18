Plan to give training programmes for caregivers of the elderly

State has highest proportion of senior citizens in the country

State has highest proportion of senior citizens in the country

Training programmes for caregivers of the elderly are being envisaged with technical tie-up with National Institute of Speech and Hearing, Cochin University of Science and Technology, and the Kerala University of Health Sciences.

Pointing out that the State had the highest proportion of senior citizens in the country, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his policy address in the Assembly on Friday, underlined the government’s commitment to well-being and care of the elderly.

‘Vayoraksha’ was a scheme initiated to provide emergency medical care, rehabilitation, caregiver support, and legal assistance to the elderly abandoned by their family, while ‘Vayoposhanam’ was a nutrition supplementation scheme to improve their health in the aftermath of COVID-19, he said.

Varnam

A new scheme ‘Varnam’ was being initiated to provide financial assistance to transgender students pursuing distance education. There were also plans to set up facilities for gender reassignment surgery and provide allied therapies to ensure the health and safety of transgender persons.

The government, Mr. Khan said, intended to implement a scheme aimed at social and family rehabilitation of women released from jail on the lines of ‘Thanalidam Probation Home’, a project for the homeless released from jail.

Three ‘rehabilitation villages’ of international standards were proposed to be set up under the Social Justice Department in three regions of the State for comprehensive rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

The government proposed to construct a residential care facility to cater to the needs of families of children reaching the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR)’s Cerebral Palsy Rehabilitation Research Centre and the Regional Autism Rehabilitation Research Centre (RARRC), he said.