Plan to develop sports in holistic manner: Minister

Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said the State government is taking steps to develop sports in a holistic manner while providing the best support possible to athletes and budding talents.

He was inaugurating a renovated building of Kasaragod central sports hostel here on Sunday.

He said in tune with the government’s promise to employ medal winners in national and international sporting events, 513 people had been provided jobs in the past three years and another 105 were given appointment letters.

Gymnasiums

About 50% of the construction work on 44 multi-purpose gymnasiums and 33 swimming pools had been completed.

While in 14 districts stadiums were also being built with synthetic tracks, Mr. Jayarajan said.

“The government is taking steps to promote all sporting activities and in the past three years alone ₹100 crore has been allocated and utilised for the infrastructure of sports sector,” the Minister said.

Students were provided government hostels and over a 1,000 children were being given ₹200 for their daily expenses, he said. Steps were being taken to increase the amount, he added.

Mr. Jayarajan assured that the wife of footballer Dhanaraj, who died during a football match at Perinthalmanna, would be provided job in the co-operative department.

Job opportunities

He also announced that the Cabinet had approved the creation of employment opportunities for winners of national and international sporting events.

The Minister said for 195 jobseekers, super numeric posts had been created and they would get appointment letters soon.

Meanwhile, the State government has initiated immediate recruitment of 83 athletes who took part in the 2018 Asian Games.