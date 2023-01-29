Plan to develop model road in Pathanamthitta town

January 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

As part of developing the route from St. Peter’s Junction to the municipal Stadium in Pathanamthitta town into a model road, the authorities will soon evict illegal encroachments along the stretch and open pedestrian paths on both its sides by paving tiles, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Addressing a meeting of the District Development Council, Ms. George said a new project as part of the ring road beautification programme would be developed in association with the Public Works Department.

In view of the fire accident last week, inspections will be strengthened to ensure that business establishments are operating in line with the safety guidelines. The Minister also asked the PWD to expedite action to make the Muttumon-Cherukolpuzha road and Parapuzha cross road navigable ahead of the upcoming religious congregations at Cherukol and Maramon.

In connection with the construction of the new bridge in Kozhencherry, Ms. George also called for immediate disbursement of compensation to those handing over the land on the river banks. The PWD, meanwhile, has been asked to submit a report on the status of the Eraviperoor road.

Thiruvalla legislator Mathew T. Thomas called for steps to complete restoration of the Kaviyoor-Changanassery road from Thottabhagom to Payippad. Adoor legislator Chittayam Gopakumar, represented by the Adoor municipal chairman D. Saji, demanded completion of works at the Out Patient wing of the Adoor Taluk hospital in a time-bound manner.

Pathanamthitta municipal chairman T. Sakkeer Hussain called for urgent action to bring water from the Maniyar barrage to address the shortage of drinking water experienced in many parts of the civic body. Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony also called for steps to ensure distribution of water to the parched areas on the eastern parts of the region.

District Collector Divya S. Iyer presided over the meeting.