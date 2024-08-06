Plan norms for Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad relaxed to take up post-landslide relief works

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) has allowed relaxations in the annual Plan for Meppadi grama panchayat to allow it to spend more on post-landslide relief efforts. The relaxations are mainly in the compulsory allocations for special projects as well as in other conditions regarding fund utilisation. The Meppadi panchayat can now amend its annual Plan and utilise funds for priority projects in light of the landslides that have ravaged large areas which are part of the panchayat.

The department has also directed the Wayanad district panchayat and the Kalpetta block panchayat to mandatorily set aside funds for rehabilitation, development and welfare projects in Meppadi. The projects can either be directly implemented by the block or district panchayat or they can provide the grama panchayat adequate funds for projects.

Some of the activities that the department has directed the panchayat to take up on a priority basis include steps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases with the help of health institutions in the area. The local body has to purchase sufficient stock of essential medicines for hospitals in the panchayats. For this purpose, the non-road maintenance fund and health grant can be utilised, in addition to the own fund and development funds.

The panchayat also has to make alternate arrangements to enable the shifting of people from disaster-prone areas as well as identify suitable buildings for temporary stay of those who have lost their houses in the landslide. Relief kits need to be provided to the disaster-affected people, for which purpose funds can be obtained through sponsorships too.

The engineering wing of the local body will have to carry out a survey of the losses sustained to properties as well as the documents lost by people in the aftermath of the landslides. Maintenance work has to be carried out to restore damaged roads and buildings owned by the panchayat.

For all emergency activities, the local body can spend its own funds without formulating a project for the purpose. In case of utilisation of the development fund or maintenance fund, it can be implemented as a special project. The clearance of the district planning committee is not required for the purpose.