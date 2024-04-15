ADVERTISEMENT

Plan implementation hit due to delay in release of funds, says Maradu municipality

April 15, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality has informed the Finance department that the operation of Plan programmes in the 2023-24 fiscal will be affected due to the delay in the release of money for the bills pending before the treasury.

ADVERTISEMENT

About ₹82.8 lakh towards the implementation of 62 projects in the general category and ₹55.03 lakh for seven projects under the SC category were pending before the treasury. It would adversely affect the progress of the projects initiated in the 2023-24 fiscal, said Antony Asanparambil, chairman of the civic body.

Some of the bills pending include financial assistance to the differently-abled, primary health centre at Nettoor, and various palliative care projects. Mr. Asanparambil said the government had informed that the bills pending for the 2023-24 fiscal had to be submitted again under the 2024-25 allotment. However, the authorities were yet to provide the date for submitting the bills, he said.

The municipality has written to the Ministers of Finance and Local Self-Government seeking their intervention in resolving the deadlock. The civic body had attained 100% in the implementation of projects in the 2023-24 fiscal, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US