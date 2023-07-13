Plan finalised for modernising Chala market

July 13, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju has approved the modernisation of the Chala market and its surrounding areas. In addition to adequate vehicle parking facilities that will come up at various locations, the district authorities are also mulling establishing multi-level parking facilities wherever possible.

The deliberations attended by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar, District Collector Geromic George, Thiruvananthapuram Smart City chief executive officer Arun Kumar and representatives of various agencies here on Thursday also decided to establish a commercial complex and a parking facility on the Power House road behind the Putharikandam ground and opposite the south gate of the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

Giving shape to the future development of Chala, the meeting decided that the main road of the market from East Fort to Killipalam will be reserved for pedestrians. Permanent arches of uniform pattern will be erected on the eight main access roads of the Chala market. Besides, gates of similar pattern will also be erected at East Fort, Killipalam, Power House road and Killipalam-Attakulangara road.

Directional signage and ornamental lights will also be installed at various points of the market from East Fort to Killipalam.

The meeting also decided to throw open the convention centre and related facilities that are being constructed at the Veli Tourist Village at a cost of ₹20 crore within two months. The works on the amenity centres at Beemapally and Vettucaud will also be expedited. A plan for a ₹6.6-crore renovation project in Shanghumughom was also approved. The renovation of the Sreekanteswaram Park will be launched three months after the finalisation of the plan.

Senior officials of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Kerala Road Fund Board, Kerala Police and various departments, and members of the trading community also participated in the meeting.