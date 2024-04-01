GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Plan B’ is about organising the people, moving apex court for State’s rights: K. N. Balagopal

April 01, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

By ‘Plan B,’ the State government meant organising the people and approaching the highest judicial body in the country for the State’s rights, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal remarked on Monday.

Mr. Balagopal’s mention of a ‘Plan B’ in the 2024-25 State Budget presented in February had sparked intense speculation, especially as he had not explained what it was about. On Monday, he commented on the ‘Plan’ while reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the State’s suit on borrowing limit to the Constitution Bench.

“Plan B is this; that we have to go to the people, that we have to go to the highest judicial body in the country, and that we raise it as a federal issue, as a matter of concern among all the people,” he said.

Mr. Balagopal added that the State’s decision to approach the Supreme Court and the latest Court decision to refer its suit to the Constitution Bench would have a bearing on future developments on Centre-State relations.

