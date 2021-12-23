Plaint on tax evasion by MLA will be probed: I-T dept.

Complaint forwarded to Kochi unit, HC told

The Income Tax (I-T) department has informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that a complaint regarding tax evasion by P.V. Anwar, Nilambur MLA, has been taken up for investigation and it will be done in due course on a priority basis.

The submission was made by the counsel for the Income Tax department when a writ petition filed by Shaji K.V. of Malappuram came up for hearing.

In a statement, the department said that the complaint had been forwarded to the Principal Director of Income Tax, Kochi, as complaints on tax evasion had to be probed by the investigation wing of the department. According to the procedure, all Tax Evasion Petitions (TEP) had to be classified into three categories — A, B, and C — and the complaint had been categorised ‘B’. It would be taken up for investigation on its turn.

Inaction alleged

The petitioner alleged in his petition that there was inaction on his complaints about the unaccounted wealth of Mr. Anwar. The petitioner said that on a perusal of the affidavits submitted by Mr. Anwar along with his nomination papers for the elections in 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2019, it could be seen that there had been a considerable rise in his wealth, even though his IT returns showed that he had minus income. The petitioner, therefore, sought a directive to the Income Tax department to enquire into the unaccounted income of Mr. Anwar.