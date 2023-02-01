Plachimada tribunal: CM to convene meeting on Feb. 16

February 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to convene a meeting of different department heads on February 16 in connection with the demand to form a tribunal to ensure compensation for the losses caused by Coca-Cola at Plachimada.

National farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait, after visiting Plachimada a few weeks ago, had written to CPI(M) national secretary Sitaram Yechury demanding his intervention to convince the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to initiate the move to set a compensation tribunal.

Mr. Tikait had criticized the LDF government for ignoring the demands of the people of Plachimada.

A Plachimada Tribunal Bill passed by the Assembly in 2011 had been rejected by the President in 2015. Although the Plachimada Agitation Council has been demanding that the State government legislate without the Centre’s consent or involvement for a compensation tribunal, the government did nothing so far.

Plachimada Agitation Council leaders said here on Wednesday that they were hopeful of some positive results in the wake of the intervention of Mr. Tikait and Mr. Yechury.