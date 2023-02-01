ADVERTISEMENT

Plachimada tribunal: CM to convene meeting on Feb. 16

February 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to convene a meeting of different department heads on February 16 in connection with the demand to form a tribunal to ensure compensation for the losses caused by Coca-Cola at Plachimada.

National farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait, after visiting Plachimada a few weeks ago, had written to CPI(M) national secretary Sitaram Yechury demanding his intervention to convince the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to initiate the move to set a compensation tribunal.

Mr. Tikait had criticized the LDF government for ignoring the demands of the people of Plachimada.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Plachimada Tribunal Bill passed by the Assembly in 2011 had been rejected by the President in 2015. Although the Plachimada Agitation Council has been demanding that the State government legislate without the Centre’s consent or involvement for a compensation tribunal, the government did nothing so far.

Plachimada Agitation Council leaders said here on Wednesday that they were hopeful of some positive results in the wake of the intervention of Mr. Tikait and Mr. Yechury.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US