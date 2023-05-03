ADVERTISEMENT

Plachimada protesters warn against govt. taking over Coke land

May 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The protesters allege the company took the decision to give the properties to the government reportedly in a meeting with Power Minister K. Krishnankutty, who represents Chittur in the Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Coca Cola Agitation Council of Plachimada has raised concerns about corruption in Coca Cola’s decision to hand over its 35-acre land and the buildings in it to the government instead of giving ₹216.26-crore compensation to the victims as ordered by the tribunal.

Agitation Council chairman Vilayodi Venugopal and Plachimada Victims Solidarity Council chairman Ambalakadavu Vijayan said here on Wednesday that Coke’s decision to hand over its properties to the government smacked of corruption. “It is a dangerous move,” they said.

They said that the company took the decision to give the properties to the government reportedly in a meeting with Power Minister K. Krishnankutty, who represents Chittur in the Assembly. “It’s a secret deal. The people of Chittur know nothing about such a deal,” said Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Vijayan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mr. Krishnankutty for trying to make personal gains by entering into a deal with Coca Cola, instead of coercing the company to pay the compensation to the victims of Plachimada.

They warned that the people of Plachimada would oppose any move to open the Coke property in the guise of any name. They asked the government neither to take over the Coke property nor to hand it over to anyone else for further business without ensuring compensation for the victims.

A march will be taken out to Mr. Krishnankutty’s MLA office at Chittur on May 23. The protestors warned that they would launch a hunger strike if the government went ahead with its plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US