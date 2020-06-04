Kerala

Places of worship opening after Centre’s nod: CM

Govt. holds consultation with heads of religious institutions

A decision to reopen places of worship will be made only after the Centre issued the guidelines, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Mr. Vijayan told reporters here on Thursday that the Centre had said on May 30 that places of worship could be opened on June 8, but the guidelines had not yet been issued.

Mr. Vijayan had a videoconference consultation with heads of religions institutions of Muslim, Hindu and Christian communities and with heads of Devaswom boards and other institutions. All of them agreed to abide by the COVID-19 protocol.

The government felt that granting entry for senior citizens, the ailing and those on quarantine was not advisable. Leaders of all religions endorsed the government view and offered practical suggestions. The State would place the suggestions before the Centre and wait till the guidelines were issued, he said.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N. Vasu, who attended a session of Devaswom board presidents, said the board favoured reopening of temples, but strictly in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.

The board proposed to grant restricted entry to temples. Only 10 persons should be permitted to have darshan at a time. They should observe the physicial distancing norms, wear masks and use hand sanitisers. Priests would not distribute `prasadam’ at temples.

Annadanam (mass feasts) and rituals such as choroonu (feeding newborns) would not be allowed. Permission would not be given for temple festivals that would draw crowds. Mr. Vasu said.

The government would take a call on permitting entry for pilgrims in Sabarimala. Since pilgrims from different States reached the temple, the government would have to decide in consultation with other States, he said.

Mr. Vasu said the board was finding it hard to meet the salary and pension commitments that amount to ₹40 crore. About eight months back, the government had granted ₹30 crore and last month ₹10 crore.

