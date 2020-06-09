Places of worship open on a cautious note

Several prominent temples and a comparatively fewer number of churches and mosques cautiously opened their doors to devotees on Tuesday even as the worrying rise in COVID-19 cases continued to cast a long shadow over the State.

The houses of prayer had remained under lockdown since March 25 and devotees appeared to welcome the decision to permit on-premise worship albeit rather restrictedly.

Since early morning, television channels broadcast footage of worshippers trickling into houses of worship in ones and twos despite the high-profile political wrangling between the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of “opening up of temples without consulting Hindu organisations”.

Strict checks

The new normal seemed evident in temples managed by the Travancore, Kochi and Malabar Devaswom Boards. The staff, wearing masks and gloves, received devotees, entered their address and mobile number in a visitor’s register and took their temperature to check for fever before allowing them into the precincts.

The worshippers followed sanitation and physical distancing strictures. They awaited their turn to enter the sanctum sanctorum on spots demarcated by paint. They were required to wear masks mandatorily and not congregate or socialise within the environs.

Devaswom staff did not allow worshippers to take flowers, oil, incense, camphor or anything of religious significance into the temple.

The temples managed by the Nair Service Society remained closed. In contrast, those maintained by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Sangham admitted believers.

Restricted entry

Various Christian bishoprics allowed churches to admit devotees in a restricted manner. However, many remained closed and broadcast services via the Internet and connected with parishioners through videoconferencing.

Several mosques allowed believers in a restricted manner, including Beemapally here. Devotees sat spaced two metres apart on prayer mats they had brought with them and wore masks. The managements also asked them to keep their footwear well apart.

The lockdown had financially hobbled religious institutions and most hoped that a predicted decline in the coronavirus caseload might put them back on a firm monetary footing.