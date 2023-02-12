Places of worship now get precedence over science, says CM

February 12, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

More importance is given to places of worship than to research in the country today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday. Inaugurating the 35th Kerala Science Congress (KSC) at Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering and Technology at Kuttikkanam, Idukki, on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said that the science and technology sector in Kerala was facing a big challenge.

“Science and technology should not be a tool for profit earning. This year’s science congress is mainly focused on nanoscience and technology for human welfare. Nanotechnology is the fastest-growing sector in science these days,” said Mr Vijayan.

He added that it was very important to have a proper historical sense of science. Many superstitions that fostered misogyny, including menstrual-related beliefs, were dumped with the growth of science,” said Mr. Vijayan. “Gatherings such as this will help to develop scientific thinking and rationality that unite people,” added the Chief Minister.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine spoke at the meeting. After the inaugural session, three lectures on ‘Nanoscience and Nanotechnology for Human Welfare’ by eminent scientists were held. B.L.V. Prasad, Director of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, and Deepthi Menon, Amrita Centre for Nanosciences & Molecular Medicine, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi, led the sessions.

Benefits of nanoscience

Ms. Menon said nanotechnology that can detect cancer at an early stage would become available in the near future. “Cervical cancer, which can only be identified after the third stage, can be detected early using ultra-fine biological particles or nano-biomaterials,” said Ms. Menon.

“This is made possible by the use of nanotechnology in addition to conventional diagnostic scanning methods such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). It is now possible to avoid taking multiple scan images of the affected body parts using various devices. Nanomaterials and technology can deliver drugs only to diseased areas, increasing the precision of chemotherapy. Side-effects will be relatively less in cancer treatment using nano biomaterial,” she added.

The event is being organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), Kerala Forest Research Centre (KFRI), and Mar Baselios college.

Science and Technology Department Principal Secretary K.P. Sudhir delivered the keynote address. Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, KSCSTE member secretary S. Pradeep Kumar, KFRI director Syam Vishwanath and Mar Baselios College principal Prince Varghese attended the function. The science congress will conclude on Tuesday.