Places of worship can let in 15 people on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram

26 June 2021 23:23 IST

Kerala government to review lockdown restrictions on Tuesday

Places of worship in the State can admit devotees in a regulated manner on Sunday despite the weekend lockdown. Temples, mosques, and churches can let in up to 15 worshippers at a given time as per the new template for the unlock process.

The decision was made at a COVID-19 review meeting held here on Saturday. No new relaxations in lockdown restrictions were announced. Managements of places of worship should ensure that the worshippers wear double masks and maintain physical distance. Those visiting mosques should take a prayer mat for personal use and rinse themselves only in running water. The managements should record the name, address and mobile phone number of visitors and check their body temperature before permitting them inside houses of worship.

The COVID-19 regulations will be reviewed on Tuesday after seeking reports from district administrations.

Any ease of regulations would hinge on the average test positivity rate (TPR) percentage.

The government has allowed examinations scheduled earlier to be held on Sundays.

Private buses

Private buses do not have permission to operate on the weekend. However, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation would conduct minimal services for persons working in essential sectors.