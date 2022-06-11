P.K. Warrier’s death anniversary to be observed

June 11, 2022 08:59 IST

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will observe the first death anniversary of its former managing trustee Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier by commemorating his contributions to humanity, particularly Ayurveda, on July 9 and 10.

Arya Vaidya Sala public relations officer M.T. Ramakrishnan said the programmes would be organised in such a way as to introduce Dr. Warrier’s greatness and contributions to the new generation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Arya Vaidya Sala celebrates Founder’s Day

Apart from a commemorative programme, the two-day event will mark scientific sessions and public conferences.

Dr. Warrier, the most respected name in Ayurveda across the world, died on July 10, 2021, after serving Arya Vaidya Sala for seven decades. He died weeks after celebrating his birthday centenary.