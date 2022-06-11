P.K. Warrier’s death anniversary to be observed
Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will observe the first death anniversary of its former managing trustee Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier by commemorating his contributions to humanity, particularly Ayurveda, on July 9 and 10.
Arya Vaidya Sala public relations officer M.T. Ramakrishnan said the programmes would be organised in such a way as to introduce Dr. Warrier’s greatness and contributions to the new generation.
Apart from a commemorative programme, the two-day event will mark scientific sessions and public conferences.
Dr. Warrier, the most respected name in Ayurveda across the world, died on July 10, 2021, after serving Arya Vaidya Sala for seven decades. He died weeks after celebrating his birthday centenary.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.