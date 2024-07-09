GIFT a SubscriptionGift
P.K. Warrier to be commemorated on Wednesday

Published - July 09, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
P.K. Warrier

P.K. Warrier

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will commemorate its former managing trustee and medical director P.K. Warrier on his third death anniversary on Wednesday.

Maayaatha Ormakal, a compilation of articles written about Dr. Warrier, will be released at a function to be held at the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research (CMPR) auditorium on Wednesday afternoon.

District Collector V.R. Vinod will release the book by handing over a copy to Subhadra Warrier. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier will preside over the function. Writer P.K. Rajasekharan will commemorate Dr. Warrier.

