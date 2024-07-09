P.K. Warrier to be commemorated on Wednesday

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will commemorate its former managing trustee and medical director P.K. Warrier on his third death anniversary on Wednesday.

Maayaatha Ormakal, a compilation of articles written about Dr. Warrier, will be released at a function to be held at the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research (CMPR) auditorium on Wednesday afternoon.

District Collector V.R. Vinod will release the book by handing over a copy to Subhadra Warrier. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier will preside over the function. Writer P.K. Rajasekharan will commemorate Dr. Warrier.