P.K. Warrier reformed Ayurveda in tune with times: Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan handing over the key of a house constructed by employees of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in honour of Dr. P.K. Warrier at Kottakkal on Monday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan described Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier, former managing trustee and chief physician of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, as a sage who reformed Ayurveda in tandem with modern times.

Speaking at the first death anniversary of Dr. Warrier at Kottakkal near here on Monday, Mr. Khan said Dr. Warrier represented every sphere of human life. “He upheld the values of medicine and humanity with equal importance and dignity and believed in the interdisciplinary nature of Ayurveda and modern medicine,“ said the Governor.

Mr. Khan said that Kerala owed a lot to Dr. Warrier for his contributions during COVID-19. “Dr. Warrier stood in the forefront in instilling confidence among people during the pandemic,” he added.

The Governor reminisced about the magical healing touch of Dr. Warrier that Raj Bhavan had witnessed in 1995 when Sri Lankan Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike came for treatment. He said Ms. Bandaranaike who arrived in a wheelchair had returned by climbing the flight’s stepladder on foot after Dr. Warrier’s treatment.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman presided over the function. K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, and Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai spoke. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.M. Varier welcomed the gathering. He also announced the formation of Dr. P.K. Warrier Research Foundation.

The Governor gave away the keys of two houses constructed by the employees of Arya Vaidya Sala in memory of Dr. Warrier to Sivakumar and Subaida.

Arya Vaidya Sala additional chief physician K. Muraleedharan proposed a vote of thanks.

Inaugurating a public meeting held as part of the death anniversary, Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair said Dr. Warrier upheld humanity above everything else. “The very thought about him brings an air of solace,” said Mr. Nair.

Chief physician and managing trustee P.M. Varier presided over the function.

Novelist C. Radhakrishnan remembered Dr. Warrier as a “great physician who gave my life back to me. But for Dr. Warrier’s treatment, I would not be standing here and talking to you now,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

“When I met a renowned microbiologist in Cambridge a few years ago, he inquired about only one man in India. That was Dr. P.K. Warrier.”

Kottakkal Municipal Chairperson Bushra Shabeer, A.K.B. Nair, D. Ramanathan, K.C. Ajit Kumar, Iduzhi Unnikrishnan, Ramachandran Manthodi, K. Madhu, M.V. Ramachandran, and K.P. Muraleedharan commemorated Dr. Warrier.

Arya Vaidya Sala additional chief physician K. Balachandran welcomed the gathering. Arya Vaidya Sala trustee and chief manager for strategic management K.R. Ajay proposed a vote of thanks.

