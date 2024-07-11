P.K. Warrier a model for generations of physicians, says Malappuram Collector

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on (July 10) Wednesday commemorated its former managing trustee and medical tirector Dr. P.K. Warrier on his third death anniversary. District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurated the function held to mark the commemoration.

Mr. Vinod said Dr. Warrier, through his behaviour of compassion, had set an example for generations of physicians. He was a model for doctors in showing equality to everyone.

The Collector praised the contributions made by Dr. Warrier, especially at a time when lifestyle diseases were on the rise. “Dr. Warrier dedicated his life to detailed studies in Ayurveda,” he said.

Mr. Vinod released a book on Dr. Warrier titled Mayaatha Ormakal, which is a compilation of articles written about the sage of Ayurveda before and after his death three years ago. Dr. Warrier’s daughter Subhadra Ramachandran accepted the first copy from the Collector.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier presided over the function. Delivering the keynote address, critic P.K. Rajasekharan described Dr. Warrier’s autobiography Smrithiparvam (Canto of Memories in English) as a textbook for every Malayali.

“P.K. Warrier’s has been the story of a transformation from a world of iniquities and untouchability to one of purity and humanistic love,” he said.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer K. Harikumar welcomed the gathering. Additional chief physician K. Balachandran proposed a vote of thanks.

