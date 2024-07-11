ADVERTISEMENT

P.K. Warrier a model for generations of physicians, says Malappuram Collector

Updated - July 11, 2024 12:41 am IST

Published - July 11, 2024 12:29 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurating a function organised to commemorate Dr. P.K. Warrier on his third death anniversary at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Malappuram, on July 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on (July 10) Wednesday commemorated its former managing trustee and medical tirector Dr. P.K. Warrier on his third death anniversary. District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurated the function held to mark the commemoration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vinod said Dr. Warrier, through his behaviour of compassion, had set an example for generations of physicians. He was a model for doctors in showing equality to everyone.

The Collector praised the contributions made by Dr. Warrier, especially at a time when lifestyle diseases were on the rise. “Dr. Warrier dedicated his life to detailed studies in Ayurveda,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vinod released a book on Dr. Warrier titled Mayaatha Ormakal, which is a compilation of articles written about the sage of Ayurveda before and after his death three years ago. Dr. Warrier’s daughter Subhadra Ramachandran accepted the first copy from the Collector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier presided over the function. Delivering the keynote address, critic P.K. Rajasekharan described Dr. Warrier’s autobiography Smrithiparvam (Canto of Memories in English) as a textbook for every Malayali.

“P.K. Warrier’s has been the story of a transformation from a world of iniquities and untouchability to one of purity and humanistic love,” he said.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer K. Harikumar welcomed the gathering. Additional chief physician K. Balachandran proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Malappuram / ayurveda

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US