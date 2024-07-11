GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P.K. Warrier a model for generations of physicians, says Malappuram Collector

Updated - July 11, 2024 12:41 am IST

Published - July 11, 2024 12:29 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurating a function organised to commemorate Dr. P.K. Warrier on his third death anniversary at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Malappuram, on July 10.

District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurating a function organised to commemorate Dr. P.K. Warrier on his third death anniversary at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Malappuram, on July 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on (July 10) Wednesday commemorated its former managing trustee and medical tirector Dr. P.K. Warrier on his third death anniversary. District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurated the function held to mark the commemoration.

Mr. Vinod said Dr. Warrier, through his behaviour of compassion, had set an example for generations of physicians. He was a model for doctors in showing equality to everyone.

The Collector praised the contributions made by Dr. Warrier, especially at a time when lifestyle diseases were on the rise. “Dr. Warrier dedicated his life to detailed studies in Ayurveda,” he said.

Mr. Vinod released a book on Dr. Warrier titled Mayaatha Ormakal, which is a compilation of articles written about the sage of Ayurveda before and after his death three years ago. Dr. Warrier’s daughter Subhadra Ramachandran accepted the first copy from the Collector.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier presided over the function. Delivering the keynote address, critic P.K. Rajasekharan described Dr. Warrier’s autobiography Smrithiparvam (Canto of Memories in English) as a textbook for every Malayali.

“P.K. Warrier’s has been the story of a transformation from a world of iniquities and untouchability to one of purity and humanistic love,” he said.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer K. Harikumar welcomed the gathering. Additional chief physician K. Balachandran proposed a vote of thanks.

Related Topics

Malappuram / ayurveda

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.