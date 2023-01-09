HamberMenu
P.K. Sreemathi elected AIDWA national president

New functionary of CPI(M) feeder organisation says gender equality is at stake in the country

January 09, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

P.K. Sreemathi was elected national president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) during its 13th national conference that concluded here on Monday.

Ms. Sreemathi has become the second Keralite to helm the feeder organisation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) after Susheela Gopalan who was its founding general secretary.

The conference also elected Mariam Dhawale and S. Punyavathi as general secretary and treasurer respectively. A 103-member central executive committee and a secretariat, comprising 34 members, were also elected at the conclusion of the four-day event.

Office-bearers

The outgoing president Malini Bhattacharya has become one of the 15 vice-presidents. The others include Subhashini Ali, Rama Das, U. Vasuki, Sudha Sundararaman, Jahanara Khan, K.K. Shailaja, P. Satheedevi, Susan Kodi, P.K. Zainaba, Kirti Singh, Rampari, Debolina Hembram, Remani Debbarma and Jagmati Sangwan. Nine secretaries and seven assistant secretaries were also elected.

Speaking after assuming the position, Ms. Sreemathi said gender equality was at stake in the country that had been struggling to protect democracy and secularism since the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government assumed power in 2014. The AIDWA would work tirelessly to mobilise women to counter the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda, she added.

The credential report comprising details of all conference delegates was also presented on the occasion. The oldest and youngest representatives of the event were 80-year-old Vijaya Janaki from Tamil Nadu and Sadiquae, 21, from Manipur respectively.

