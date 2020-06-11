P.K. Kunhanandan dies in hospital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 June 2020 23:02 IST

CPI(M) leader was sentenced to life imprisonment in TP murder case

P.K. Kunhanandan, the CPI(M) leader convicted in the case pertaining to the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, passed away at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Thursday. He was 72.

The 13th accused in the murder case, Kunhanandan had been sentenced to life imprisonment in January, 2014. Kunhanandan had been undergoing treatment at the MCH, Thiruvananthapuram, since January 14 last year for a stomach infection. His condition had worsened on Sunday.

Kunhanandan was a member of the CPI(M)’s Panur area committee. Born to Kelothantevida Kannan Nair and Kunhanamma in 1948, Kunhanandan joined the CPI(M) in 1970. For nearly 15 years, he served as the local secretary of the party in Kunnothuparambu.

T.P. Chandrasekharan, who had left the CPI(M) and formed the RMP, was murdered on May 4, 2012. The murder had kicked up a political storm in Kerala. The CPI(M) has consistently maintained that Kunhanandan was the victim of a political conspiracy. Kunhanandan leaves behind his wife Santha and children Shabna and Shiril.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences and said that Kunhanandan had, as a politician, earned the respect of society.