Kerala

P.K. Kunhanandan passes away

CPI(M) leader was sentenced to life imprisonment in TP murder case

P.K. Kunhanadan, the CPI(M) leader convicted in the case pertaining to the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, passed away at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Thursday. He was 72.

The 13th accused in the murder case, Kunhanandan had been sentenced to life imprisonment in January, 2014. Kunhanandan had been undergoing treatment at the MCH, Thiruvananthapuram, since January 14 last year for a stomach infection. His condition had worsened on Sunday.

Kunhanandan was a member of the CPI(M)’s Panur area committee. Born to Kelothantevida Kannan Nair and Kunhanamma in 1948, Kunhanandan joined the CPI(M) in 1970. For nearly 15 years, he served as the local secretary of the party in Kunnothuparambu.

T.P. Chandrasekharan, who had left the CPI(M) and formed the RMP, was murdered on May 4, 2012. The murder had kicked up a political storm in Kerala. The CPI(M) has consistently maintained that Kunhanandan was the victim of a political conspiracy. Kunhanandan leaves behind his wife Santha and children Shabna and Shiril.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences and said that Kunhanandan had, as a politician, earned the respect of society. CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a Facebook message, condoled the death. He recalled Kuhanandan’s contributions in building the party in the Panur area. On his conviction in the TP murder case, Mr. Balakrishnan added that Kunhanandan was ‘trapped’ by the then UDF government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:04:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/pk-kunhanandan-passes-away/article31807116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY