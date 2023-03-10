ADVERTISEMENT

P.K. Gopan takes charge as Kollam district panchayat chief

March 10, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

He bags 23 out of 26 votes in the election held at the panchayat conference hall while Brijesh Abraham from the Vettikavala division wins three votes

The Hindu Bureau

P.K. Gopan swearing in as Kollam district panchayat president on Friday | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

CPI(M) leader P.K. Gopan, representing the Kunnathur division, was elected the 13th president of the Kollam district panchayat here on Friday.

Mr. Gopan bagged 23 out of 26 votes in the election held at the panchayat conference hall while Brijesh Abraham from the Vettikavala division won three votes. His name was proposed by former president Sam K. Daniel and seconded by K. Shaji from the Karavalur division. Collector Afsana Parveen administered the oath to the newly elected president.

“Agricultural projects and environment-friendly development activities will be given priority while more projects will be formulated to improve farm tourism, an ambitious project of the panchayat,” said Mr. Gopan, after taking charge. He added that fallow land will be made cultivable and projects will be implemented in coordination with block and grama panchayats.

“Innovative projects will be implemented in the 69 government high schools in the district and menstrual cups will be distributed to girls. Government hospitals in the district will be provided with better and modern facilities,” he said.

MLAs M. Naushad, M. Mukesh, and Sujith Vijayan Pillai, Kollam Mayor Prasanna Ernst, deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu and Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairman S. Jayamohan attended the felicitation ceremony.

