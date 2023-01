January 17, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

Shanta Joseph, 79, wife of Kerala Congress Chairman P.J. Joseph, died here on Tuesday. She was undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

Ms. Joseph was former additional director of the Health Department. The funeral will be held at Purappuzha St. Sebastian’s Church at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine expressed grief over the death of Ms. Joseph.