P.J. Joseph demands govt. intervention in Munambam issue

Published - November 05, 2024 10:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should initiate steps to settle the Munambam land issue amicably, Kerala Congress leader P.J. Joseph has said.

Speaking after visiting residents of Munambam, the former Minister urged the government to convert its November 16 meeting to an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. The government should intervene after assessing the facts and resolve the issue. Special care should be taken to address the crisis by protecting communal amity and peace in the region, he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami reaches out to Latin Church on Munambam issue

Party leaders P.C. Thomas and Mons Joseph, MLA, were among those who spoke.

