P.J. Joseph accuses LDF of undermining PSC

Kerala Congress chairman P.J. Joseph here on Tuesday accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of incapacitating the Public Service Commission (PSC) and conducting recruitment through back doors.

Inaugurating the 52nd birth anniversary celebrations of the Kerala Youth Front (KYF) in Kottayam, Mr. Joseph said the youth organisations of the Left parties, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), had turned into mere trumpet players of gold smugglers.

N. Ajith Muthiramala, president of the KYF, presided. Kerala Congress Working Chairman P.C. Thomas and other senior party leaders were among those present.