Piyush Goyal lauds role of Rubber Board, says Centre sensitive of issues in value chain

April 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal has lauded the role played by the Rubber Board towards making the country “self-reliant” in the rubber-based industrial sector. Addressing online the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rubber Act, 1947 at Kottayam on Tuesday, he acknowledged the vital role of the Board in improving the quality of the produce and increasing the export of rubber products from the country. Holding that the government was aware of the issues plaguing the rubber value chain, the Minister asserted the government’s commitment to supporting the initiatives taken by the Board in this regard. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, inaugurated the event, presided over by Sawar Dhanania, chairman of the Rubber Board. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam Chief Mminister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the gathering via video messages.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Additional Secretary to the Department of Commerce under the Central Ministry of Commerce and Industry, unveiled the sculpture installed in front of the Rubber Board head office to commemorate the celebrations of the Rubber Act, 1947. M. Vasanthagesan, executive director of the board, welcomed the gathering. The ‘mRube Accolades 2023’ and ‘Early Adopter’ awards to participants of the e-market platform ‘mRube’ were distributed on the occasion.

