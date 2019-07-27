Pits prop up groundwater in Kollam

According to Kollam Corporation authorities, they are keen on ensuring rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in all new structures being built in the city and sensitising the public to its importance.

“It is part of the building rules and we make it mandatory for the property owners to construct RWH pits. We issue occupancy certificates only after ensuring that the buildings are equipped with RWH systems and we also conduct regular inspections to enforce the rule and make sure there are no violations,” said Corporation secretary K. Harikumar.

In rural parts, the panchayats are in charge of construction, often outsourcing the work to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers. But according to a social audit recently conducted in the district, many pits were constructed in an unscientific manner, a majority of them ending up waste dumps. “Many were non-functional, now used for growing plants or collecting dung,” says the report.

Drive since 2015

In Kollam, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had launched an elaborate rainwater harvesting drive in 2015 as part of which over two lakh RWH pits were constructed in various parts of the district. “When there was a sharp decline in groundwater level in many places, it remained somewhat stable in Kollam. This can be one of the reasons for that,” said CPI(M) State secretariat member and former district secretary K.N. Balagopal. They also coordinated their activities with voluntary organisations, nature clubs, libraries, schools, and colleges in a bid to reach maximum number of people. “We constructed around three lakh pits as part of the mass campaign and we have been continuing this drive all these years,” he said.