Pitched battle on Corporation premises between police, protesters

Police water cannon and tear gas to disperse members of Yuva Morcha, Youth Congress, and Mahila Congress; some protesters scale compound wall to enter Corporation premises

Mahila Congress president Jebi Mather who was injured during the protest against Mayor Arya Rajendran being carried to a police vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Police water cannon and tear gas to disperse members of Yuva Morcha, Youth Congress, and Mahila Congress; some protesters scale compound wall to enter Corporation premises

The city Corporation and its premises once again turned into a battle zone for about two hours on Thursday morning when the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Youth Congress, and Mahila Congress workers waged a pitched battle against the police. The police resorted to lathi-charge, water cannon, and tear gas to disperse the protesters who stormed the Corporation building seeking the resignation of the Mayor over the ‘letter controversy.’ Several protesters, including Jebi Mather, MP, complained of uneasiness when the police fired tear gas shells around the protesters. Ms. Mather was later shifted to hospital.

The Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers began the protest first in front of the Corporation. However, trouble started when the Yuva Morcha march reached the Corporation premises. Despite the heavy deployment of police and barricading of roads around the Corporation, the protesters entered the premises by climbing over the compound wall.

When they tried to push through the metal barricades, the police used water cannon. When the protesters soon regrouped at different locations, tear gas shells were fired at them. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran was whisked away by the party workers when the police began firing tear-gas shells.

BJP State president K. Surendran, who had arrived to inaugurate the Yuva Morcha protest against the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, caught in the teargas shelling by the police on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Later, the police resorted to caning. Several protesters, including Opposition councillors, were hurt in the police action and subsequent melee. Sounds of the continuous firing of tear-gas shells could also be heard for a while.

Stating that the protest would be extended across the State, Mr. Surendran said the police excess against a democratic protest had crossed all limits. The BJP would go ahead with the strike until the Mayor resigned, he added.

Police personnel use force to disperse Yuva Morcha activists who tried to enter the Corporation office demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Opposition parties have been protesting against the Mayor after a letter allegedly written by her to Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation, kicked up a controversy.